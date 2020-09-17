Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

A canyon wind moves into the metro this evening, but quiet, fall-like weather will continue into early next week.

A weak front is moving across eastern New Mexico this evening, which will bring a gusty canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro, Santa Fe and the Tularosa Valley. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. This front will leave temperatures only a couple degrees cooler for the rest of the week, bringing afternoon highs closer to normal again.