Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer for some spots across the state, especially Grants and Gallup! A few showers are possible through the commute for southeast New Mexico, including Lea, Eddy and Chavez Counties. Today will be a dry day for most, with only a few mountain showers possible in the San Juans and Tusas Mountains this evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but very comfortable in the 70s and low 80s. Wildfire haze will be visible in the sky again today and tomorrow, but haze should exit the state more over the weekend.

