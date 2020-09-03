NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a cool morning, but not as chilly as yesterday morning. Still, open up your windows and let some fresh air in this morning, because it is going to be a scorcher by the afternoon! Temps will warm by another two to eight degrees today, with highs in the 90s and even 100s for a few spots. The skies will be sunny and dry all day long. A backdoor cold front will move in this afternoon, bringing some breezy winds with it. Winds will gust to around 35 mph in the northeast highlands and east plains through the afternoon. By the evening, winds will spread into central New Mexico, and gap winds up to 35 mph are expected in Albuquerque by late tonight.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: