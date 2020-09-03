Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Hotter weather returning to New Mexico through Labor Day. Another sharp drop in temperatures on the way the middle of next week.

High pressure building over the Great Basin is bringing back the heat across New Mexico today. Temperatures are hovering around normal for this time of year, but by tomorrow afternoon, many locations will be back into the 90s. A backdoor front will drop temperatures a degree or two Friday afternoon across the east. It will also bring a gusty canyon wind into Santa Fe and the Albuquerque metro Thursday evening.