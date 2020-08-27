NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a dry and mostly clear morning across the state. Air quality is good this morning, and smoke will not be an issue for the middle Rio Grande Valley today. Temperatures will be hot today, climbing back into the 90s and even low 100s for southern NM. Temps will warm up a bit more Friday as high pressure moves over the state. Thunderstorms will develop in the northern and west mountains this afternoon, pushing southeast through the evening. There is a better chance for some isolated storms in the northeast highlands and east plains. Driest spots will be the Four Corners and far southern NM.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
Erica Meyer