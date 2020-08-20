Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning will be smokey in the northern mountains, upper Rio Grande Valley, and Four Corners. The smoke will keep skies hazy across central, northern, and eastern New Mexico throughout the day. Thunderstorms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon, pushing south/southeast through the evening. A strong or severe storm is possible in the northeast highlands, east plains, and far southeast New Mexico around Hidalgo County. Damaging wind and hail will be the t-storm threats.

High pressure will be over central Arizona today, allowing for compressional heating and downslope warming. Temperatures will tie and break record highs across the state.

