Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a mostly dry morning across New Mexico, with temps ranging from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valleys and plains.

Thursday morning will stay mostly dry and mostly sunny. Showers and storms will pop up in the southern mountains during the early afternoon, moving east and northeast through the evening hours. Storms will venture further north Thursday evening, with a better chance for some rain in the northeast highlands. There will also be isolated showers and storms in the northern mountains and middle Rio Grande Valley.

The Albuquerque area may see a couple of isolated storms during the evening. Temperatures will be unseasonably hot again this afternoon, with record-breaking heat expected across all of southern New Mexico.