Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Showers have already started up for much of New Mexico west of I-25 this afternoon, with thunderstorms developing in the mountains as well. Storms will continue to pop up in the mountains through the early to mid-afternoon, pushing east/northeast during the late afternoon and evening. Albuquerque may see one or two showers or storms, but there is a chance that most rain will fizzle out before it makes it to the metro. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, with threats of 60 mph winds and hail. It will still be a hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s for the lower elevations. Heat advisories will be in effect for Eddy and southern Lea Counties from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow will be a similar day with widespread showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the day. Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees in most spots.