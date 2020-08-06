NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are passing through this morning, and a couple of showers may last to the midday. The monsoon stays strong in eastern and southern New Mexico this afternoon and evening, while drier air takes over the northwest quadrant of the state. This means that the Four Corners will stay mostly dry, along with the northern mountains, upper and middle Rio Grande Valley. Albuquerque may see a couple of stray showers during the late evening, but otherwise is looking dry. Showers and thunderstorms will move east through southern and eastern New Mexico during the second half of the day. A couple of storms may be strong or severe in far eastern NM.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: