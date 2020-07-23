NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving north through the state this morning, but most rain will come to an end by around 9 AM. Rain may last a bit longer on the west side of the state. It’s a cooler but humid morning as moisture continues to stream into the state. Monsoon storms will pop up during the afternoon in the mountains, moving north/northeast through the nighttime hours. Heavy downpours and flash flooding will be possible again. The middle Rio Grande Valley will likely be mostly dry today, with the best chance for showers and storms during the evening. Scattered showers will last through Friday morning. Temperatures will be staying cooler than average for most of the state again today.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica Meyer