Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Today will be another mild day, however more clouds and breezier winds are expected by midday and the afternoon. Winds will pick up to around 15 MPH in Albuquerque by the afternoon, but the east and northeast side of the state will be windiest with gusts near 35 MPH. The northeast is where we have a weather alert today.

The combination of breezy winds, recently dry weather, and extremely low relative humidity is prompting a Red Flag Warning for Union, Harding and San Miguel counties from 1 PM – 7 PM. Avoid campfires, driving in tall grass, etc.