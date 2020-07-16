Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of central NM is waking up to showers this morning. These showers are moving north/northeast and most will come to an end by around 9 AM. Make sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket for the morning commute! Many of us will need the rain jacket later today, as more showers and storms develop for western and central NM. The moisture shifts west today, so the east plains and southeast are looking much drier than yesterday, while the Four Corners area will see more rain than yesterday. ABQ and Santa Fe have a good chance for some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and downpours are possible, but the severe threat is much lower than yesterday for the state. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for all of NM, most spots topping out in the 80s and 90s, with only a few low 100s in far southern NM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss