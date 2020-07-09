NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning, and some wildfire smoke has drifted across NM thanks to westerly winds. Today will be mostly sunny and extremely hot, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Heat advisories are in effect for most of the state as temperatures climb into record-breaking territory today. Be sure to limit time outside in the heat! Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, heating into record territory for much of the state.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: