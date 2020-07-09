Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning, and some wildfire smoke has drifted across NM thanks to westerly winds. Today will be mostly sunny and extremely hot, with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Heat advisories are in effect for most of the state as temperatures climb into record-breaking territory today. Be sure to limit time outside in the heat! Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend, heating into record territory for much of the state.

