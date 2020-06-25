Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -It’s a quiet and mild morning across the state. Today a high pressure ridge will shift over more of NM, creating drier conditions along the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Virga is possible west of I-25, which could bring some gusty winds to the RGV this afternoon, otherwise skies will be dry with some cloud cover moving in. Storm will be possible in the mountains and eastern NM through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be a couple of stronger storms. Temps will be heating up a few degrees this afternoon, with highs in the 80s, 90s and low 100s.

