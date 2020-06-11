Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a chilly morning in the northern and west mountains, and we are all waking up to dry and sunny skies. Today will be hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temps will warm above average across the state, climbing several degrees from yesterday’s high temps. The state will stay dry for the morning, with showers and storms starting to develop in southern NM during the early afternoon. All storm activity will stay near and south of I-40, with drier and mostly sunny weather north of I-40. Gusty winds, thunder and lightning will be possible throughout the evening. Albuquerque could see a shower or storm during the evening, but the majority of rain activity will stay south. More PM storms are in the forecast Friday, through the weekend.

