Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a dry start to the day with clear skies and cool temperatures in the mountains. Today is going to be an even hotter day, with temps climbing near record-highs, in the 90s and 100s for most of the state. Temps will keep climbing a couple of degrees for Friday, before gradually dropping this weekend and early next week.

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening, mainly in eastern NM and in the higher mountain elevations. Strong storms are possible in eastern NM, with threats of strong wind and small hail. Severe storms will be possible near the Texas state line, but mostly over in Texas. A couple showers are possible along the Rio Grande Valley this evening. Tomorrow, a nearby low pressure system will bring showers and storms to western NM, and those will linger up in north/northwest NM Saturday morning to midday.