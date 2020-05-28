Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Scattered showers today will taper off tonight. A cold front brings gusty canyon winds. An early monsoon set up keeps rain chances around through early next week.

Showers have developed today across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico. A few showers may move into central and east central New Mexico as they drift southeastward, however rain chances will end tonight. A cold front will be moving across eastern New Mexico Thursday, bringing additional moisture behind it. It will also bring a strong, east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro late Thursday.