Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers have been exiting eastern New Mexico this morning, and the state is now dry. More showers and storms are going to pop up in our mountain areas again this afternoon and evening, and some of those will travel into the Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Highlands, and East Plains. Pop up showers and storms will stay in the forecast every day through late next week, taking on a weather pattern more typical of July and August. This will be due to southerly moisture flowing in, and diurnal heating. Temperatures will be staying hot, in the 80s and 90s, for the foreseeable future.

