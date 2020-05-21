Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are chilly this morning, especially in northern and western New Mexico. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM for the upper Rio Grande Valley. More cold overnight low temps are expected tomorrow morning in southern Colorado, with temps falling below freezing. Today’s temperatures will be near and below average in western NM, but still hot and above-average in eastern NM. This is due to a low-pressure center over Texas that will be drawing in southerly winds and warm air.

Winds will be breezy on the south end of the state, with 30-40 mph wind gusts, especially for Eddy and Chaves counties, downwind of the Sacramento and Guadalupe Mountains. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for Eddy and Chaves counties this afternoon with high fire danger.

Storms are possible in northeast NM this afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for severe weather just over the state line, in Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

