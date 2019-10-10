Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

The coldest temperatures since April will slam into the state tonight. Despite the cold front, the only precipitation we are expecting is a dusting on the Raton Ridge the eastern slopes of the Sangres. Winds will slowly increase throughout the day ahead of the front and peak around sunset in the metro.

Mass ascension is possible the next two days, but dress for winter if you’re going to Balloon Fiesta. After back-to-back freezing mornings, temperatures will climb back to average by Sunday. Standard for this time of the year, dry conditions are expected for the entire forecast in Albuquerque paired with sunny skies.