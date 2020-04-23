Winds develop across New Mexico on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - This morning is mostly dry and clear across New Mexico. Rain showers are moving out of the northeast highlands early, and drier weather will return for the mid-late morning. During the early- afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop over the northern mountains with the help of breezy NW winds and orographic lift. Those showers and storms will move southeast through the northeast highlands, east plains, east mountains and a couple may make it to the southeast. A couple of these storms in the northeast may be able to produce small hail and gusty winds. We could also see some isolated showers in the southwest mountains.

Temperatures are starting out a little cooler than yesterday morning, but high temperatures today will make it right back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Winds will be gusty at times, with 30-35 mph gusts possible across the state. Tomorrow will be warmer and windier with max wind gusts 30-50 mph. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for most of the state Thursday.