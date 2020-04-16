Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning, a low pressure system is building in Colorado and is going to send a cold front through New Mexico tonight. This will create some breezy to windy conditions across the state today, with gusts up to 45 mph along the I-40 corridor east of the Sandias, and gusts up to 40 mph in the north/northeast. ABQ will see gusts up to around 25-30 mph, and impacts will be lower in southern NM.

Temperatures will be heating up today with the help of westerly winds. High temps will warm 5-15 degrees from yesterday’s high temperatures. A backdoor cold front will push south through eastern NM tonight and tomorrow, dropping temps right back into the 50s and 60s for the east side of the state.

Rain/Mix/Snow showers are possible in far northern NM this evening and tonight. The heaviest snow will fall in the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 PM Friday, with 6-12″ of snow possible in the higher elevations. Durango and Pagosa Springs could pick up a dusting to 2″ of snow.