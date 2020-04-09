NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -It’s a mostly cloudy morning, with a few showers starting to move into southeast NM. We are waking up with mild temps, but cooler air will be moving in today behind two cold fronts, dropping temps, especially in eastern NM. Highs temps will be 5-10 degrees cooler for the east side of the state, while the Rio Grande Valley and west NM will only see a few degrees difference. Many of us will see sunshine increasing throughout the day, but scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly for eastern NM as the backdoor cold front provides some lift for the present moisture.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
