Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a quiet and mild morning, perfect to get outside early before the wind picks up midday. A low-pressure center is building over Colorado, which will draw in strong winds across most of New Mexico today. A wind advisory will be in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM for much of central and west NM. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. The calmest parts of the state will be to the far east and south. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of the state, so be sure not to start any fires.

A cold front will move in tonight, dropping temperatures around 5-15 degrees for Friday. Calmer conditions follow the front. The east slopes of the Sangre de Cristos could see some showers Friday afternoon and evening