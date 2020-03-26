Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are starting the day with very mild temperatures across New Mexico, and mostly dry weather. Rain and snow showers have developed in the northern mountains, and we will see a few isolated showers possible across the state today. Most of us will stay dry, with mostly cloudy skies and very gusty winds. Wind advisories, high wind warnings, and red flag warnings are in place across the state today from 11 AM to 9 PM this evening. Wind gusts 40-60 mph are possible. Temperatures will be warm today, but a cold front will move across the state tonight, dropping highs 10-20 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞