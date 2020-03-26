NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are starting the day with very mild temperatures across New Mexico, and mostly dry weather. Rain and snow showers have developed in the northern mountains, and we will see a few isolated showers possible across the state today. Most of us will stay dry, with mostly cloudy skies and very gusty winds. Wind advisories, high wind warnings, and red flag warnings are in place across the state today from 11 AM to 9 PM this evening. Wind gusts 40-60 mph are possible. Temperatures will be warm today, but a cold front will move across the state tonight, dropping highs 10-20 degrees for Friday and Saturday.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: