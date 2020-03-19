Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers continue in the northern mountains and west mountains this morning, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories lasting through midday and this evening due to more expected snowfall. Scattered rain and mix showers are possible through today in NW New Mexico and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the Rio Grande Valley. Most of the state, however, will be dry today with sunshine returning for eastern New Mexico. The wind is picking back up, with windiest conditions for eastern NM. Wind advisories and High Wind Warnings warn us of wind gusts between 55-60 mph.

