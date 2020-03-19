Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Showers are pushing north across New Mexico this afternoon, and will switch to heavy snow across the mountains. Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings are in effect through Thursday. Thursday will turn much winder and colder across the state.

Showers will continue across the state tonight, switching over to snow above 7,000 feet. Upslope flow across the mountains will cause the heaviest snowfall on west facing slopes. A strong cold front will sweep across the state tonight, dropping the snow level down to 5,000 feet. Rain chances will end in the metro late tonight once the cold front moves through.