Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Rain wrapped up across southeastern New Mexico this afternoon, leaving heavy rainfall in its wake. Temperatures will be climbing into the weekend, before another chance at rain returns to the forecast.

As much as 2" to 3" of rain fell across parts of southeastern New Mexico in the last 48 hours. The saturated ground may cause areas of patchy, dense fog to develop overnight across the southeast and south-central New Mexico. Warmer weather will be moving through Saturday.