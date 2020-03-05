NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and dry, but some patchy fog has developed in far southeastern New Mexico. This is lowering visibility around the Carlsbad area, so use caution. Today will be a gorgeous day for all with temperatures at and above average for the entire state. High pressure will keep skies sunny and winds light for most. A backdoor cold front will create a breeze in eastern NM, where winds could gust up to 30 mph. Clouds will increase and temperatures cool a few degrees for our Friday.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: