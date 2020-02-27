Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are starting out below freezing again this morning, with teens, twenties and low 30s across New Mexico. Winds are light, and quiet weather with sunshine is in the forecast for all of NM today. Temperatures will start to warm up big time, with many cities 10-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday’s chilly highs in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will be mild with near-average temps. The warm-up continues into the weekend.

