NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is creating some messy weather in eastern New Mexico this morning. Patchy dense fog, freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and snow is creating snowy and icy roadways. Use caution on the morning commute. The weather is clear in Albuquerque and in western NM, posing no threats. Wintry precip will push south during the morning, and fog and clouds will eventually clear by the midday-afternoon hours. Temperatures are dropping behind the cold front and winds are breezy. Expect a colder day than Wednesday and for winds to make it feel even cooler.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: