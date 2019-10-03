Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

The metro area will stay dry and mostly sunny today, with rain moving in tonight. However, eastern and southern NM will start seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms by midday as a backdoor cold front moves in.

The front will also kick up the winds across the state throughout the day. The metro area could see isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph during the afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the southeast again today until 6PM as more rain comes down in already saturated soil.