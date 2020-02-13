Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Most of the snow has moved out of the state this morning, but snowy and icy roads will still be a problem for the morning commute, along with patchy, dense fog and some freezing drizzle. Fog will lift by mid-morning, and clouds are expected to clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm around 10 degrees today, with mostly sunny skies to end out the day. Winds will be breezy in the metro, and windy at times on the east slopes of the central mountains and southern mountains. A backdoor cold front will start moving towards the east side of the state today, and snow will be possible in the northern mountains and Raton area this afternoon through tonight. Snow showers will move into the northeast highlands tonight through tomorrow morning. A few more inches of snow is possible in these areas. The weather will dry out Thursday, through the weekend.