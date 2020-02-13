NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are ending in northeast/east New Mexico this morning, and slick conditions are being reported in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Northeast Highlands. Temperatures are frigid cold, so make sure to dress warmly this morning. Today, temperatures will warm up a couple of degrees in Albuquerque, and the southwest side of the state. However, in eastern New Mexico, a back door cold front will keep temperatures colder than average, even cooling down since yesterday. Sunshine is expected across the state, and winds will also calm down, only staying breezy along the east slopes of the northern and central mountains. Temperatures warm by 5-15 for Friday, and the weather stays dry through the weekend.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
