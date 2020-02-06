Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Frigid cold air is still settling in New Mexico this morning, and with some breezy winds, temps are feeling like the single digits, teens, and twenties. Temperatures will warm up by around 10-15 degrees for our daytime highs in the afternoon. This is just the start of a warming trend that will last through the weekend. Winds stay breezy today, making the air feel 5-10 degrees colder than the actual temperature at times.

The weather is staying dry for most of NM through the day and weekend, but a system passing through Colorado will bring snow to the San Juans today/tonight, and some light snow is possible in the west slopes of the northern mountains and Raton Pass tonight. New Mexico mountains will see a dusting at most, but the San Juans could see 3-8″ of snow.