NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -This morning, snow showers are exiting the east side of the state, and there may be some slick spots on the roads. Most of New Mexico is waking up dry this morning and will see mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be seasonal, except for the east, where temps will be cooler than normal. Winds will pick up during the afternoon and evening, ahead of the next system which will move in tonight. This next system will bring a quick round of snow showers from the northern mountains to the central mountains and east highlands throughout the night and into Friday morning. A light dusting to a couple of inches is possible. High pressure returns Friday afternoon, keeping the whole state dry, sunny and mild for the weekend.
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: