Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

This morning is starting out warmer than yesterday morning, with breezy winds on the east side of the state. Cloud cover is moving in ahead of the next system that will move in tonight, bringing snow showers to the state. Showers will start in the NW and W side of the state by this evening, and spread to central NM by Friday morning. The NE can expect snow showers by Friday afternoon. Spotty rain showers are possible in the SE Friday.

Snow accumulation will stay light, with a dusting to 1″ possible in the valleys and low elevations. 1-3″ is likely in higher elevations, and the western and northern mountain peaks could see 3-5″. Cold air will move in behind the system, dropping temps on Friday and Friday night.