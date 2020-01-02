Winter storm brings icy roads to northwest New Mexico

Snow, mix and rain is moving across the state today, and there are snowy and icy roads where it was coming down overnight. Make sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute. The messy precipitation is moving to the east, and by midday, everyone west of I-25 should be dry with increasing sunshine, while snow, mix and rain will linger on the east side of the state through the evening. Minimal snow accumulation is expected, only 1-3″.

Temperatures cool down today behind a cold front, and wind will be breezy at 15-25 mph, making temps feel even cooler.