Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Bundle up Thursday morning. Most New Mexicans are waking up with temperatures below freezing. Southeast New Mexico is dealing with dense fog again, and an advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunshine is expected across the entire state Thursday, and because of that, temperatures will warm up a bit from the previous day. The big warm-up comes Friday, as the next low-pressure system moves closer. Temperatures spike Friday and Saturday, before cooling Sunday. Snow is expected in the northern mountains Friday through Monday.