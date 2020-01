NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mostly sunny throughout the state with some cloud cover in the northern mountains. High pressure will cause dry conditions with northwest wind gusts 5 mph to 15 mph.

Cold overnight air will move into the evening hours with northern parts of the state seeing single digit temperatures. Patchy dense fog in the valley for the northern and western mountains. Warmer temperatures for the east side of the state for Friday, as high pressure pushes out the cold front.