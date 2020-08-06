NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The monsoon stays strong in eastern and southern New Mexico this afternoon and evening, while drier air takes over the northern half of the state. This means that the Four Corners will stay mostly dry, along with the northern mountains, upper and middle Rio Grande Valley. Albuquerque may see a couple of stray showers during the late evening, but otherwise is looking dry. Showers and thunderstorms will move east through southern and eastern New Mexico during the second half of the day. A couple of storms may be strong or severe in far eastern NM.
Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: