NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Monsoon storms will pop up during the afternoon in the mountains, moving north/northeast through the nighttime hours. Heavy downpours and flash flooding will be possible again. The middle Rio Grande Valley will likely be mostly dry today, with the best chance for showers and storms during the evening. Scattered showers will last through Friday morning. Temperatures will be staying cooler than average for most of the state again today. Storms will develop again Friday afternoon, the majority of activity along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. Drier air will push in from the east and spread west across the state for the weekend, resulting in drier conditions by early next week.
Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: