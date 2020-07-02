Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny at times, with storms developing in the mountains midday and becoming widespread throughout the afternoon and evening. The majority of storms will be along and south of I-40 and eastern NM, but isolated storms will also be possible in the northern mountains and some dry/mostly dry storms will be possible in northwest NM.

Tonight will be a milder night, especially for the mountains, with a few lingering showers. Friday will start with some low cloud cover in spots, and wildfire smoke in the Four Corners area. More storms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon, pushing into the lower elevations through the evening. High temperatures will warm by a couple of degrees.