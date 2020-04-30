NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up with mild temperatures and cloud cover moving into the state. Today will be partly cloudy and hot! Temperatures will heat up today, with many spots rising towards record-high temperatures. Winds will be breezy at times through the afternoon and evening, with the slight chance for a couple of showers in our mountain elevations to the north and west. Some virga is possible over the Rio Grande Valley, which could cause some occasional higher wind gusts. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 12 PM – 8 PM for Southwest Colorado, with wind gusts up to 35 mph possible. Avoid burning today. Critical fire weather will continue through the weekend.
Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: