Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A short break from the heat today, but more record high temperatures are in store for most of New Mexico as the hot weather sticks around into next week.

A cold front has brought down temperatures over 20° today across parts of eastern New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley. This break from the heat is short lived though as record high temperatures start to return again tomorrow. Scattered cloud cover will develop Thursday afternoon, along with some virga showers that may bring sporadic and gusty winds later in the day.