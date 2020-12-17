Temperatures stay cool as snow to reach mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds are moving across New Mexico this afternoon, and temperatures are staying cool. Only warming up a couple of degrees from yesterday. Overall it will stay a quiet day, with some breezy spots. This evening, snow will start in the San Juan and Tusas Mountains, accumulating during the overnight hours. Some light snow will also be possible in the Sangre de Cristos, but it won’t add up more than an inch or two. Dry air will wrap into the system Friday morning, leading to some dry time, before a secondary front pushes through Friday afternoon, and more snow develops over the mountains. Overall, snow accumulation will be light in the northern mountains. A few inches will accumulate in the higher terrain, and the highest peaks may receive 3-6″. The San Juan and Tusas Mountains will pick up the most snow, leading to messy mountain roads on Friday, from the morning through the evening. The system will move out Friday night, and the weekend will be dry.

Winds will pick up Friday, especially in eastern New Mexico. Wind will gust 30-40 mph, east of the central mountain chain. Winds will still be breezy up to around 25 mph elsewhere. Temperatures will cool down behind the front, which will mostly move through northern NM on Friday. This means southern New Mexico will stay mild Friday, climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

(courtesy National Weather Service)

Latest New Mexico News: