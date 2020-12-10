Another round of showers move into the state today

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Heavy snow is pushing north into the northern mountains this afternoon, with rain showers in eastern New Mexico. Snow will be clearing out of the metro area during the early afternoon. Another round of showers will move into the state from Arizona this afternoon and temperatures will warm up.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect starting this afternoon for all of the mountain ranges in northern/western New Mexico, the northwest highlands, and southern Colorado. The storm will last through Friday evening. Snow levels will drop tonight, allowing for continuous mountain snow, and some low elevation snow/rain showers. Albuquerque will be mostly dry Friday.