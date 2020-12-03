NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cool afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and 40s. Skies will stay sunny for all, and the wind will be generally light, aside from some breezes up to 25-30 mph in the northeast highlands and southwest. This wind will make it feel several degrees cooler. High pressure builds over the southwest today, which will keep the weather pattern quiet through the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm up by around 5-15 degrees tomorrow, and stay warmer than normal through next week.
Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: