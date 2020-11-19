Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a breezy and warm afternoon in New Mexico. The northeast highlands can expect wind gusts up to 30-40 mph through the early evening. The rest of New Mexico will see lighter wind gusts, between 20-30 mph. The wind will allow for more downslope warming and record temperatures across the state this afternoon. Roswell will be warming around ten degrees from yesterday, into the upper 80s today. Skies will be mostly sunny.

On Friday, a cold front will start moving into northern New Mexico, cooling temperatures by around ten degrees in eastern New Mexico, but only by one to four degrees for cities west of the central mountain chain. Clouds will increase throughout the day, but winds will be lighter.

