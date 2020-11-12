Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The warming trend continues today, with highs ranging from the 40s to 70s across the state. Some high clouds will move into the state, especially south of I-40, and winds will be breezy again in the east mountains and plains. Max wind gusts will be up to around 30 mph. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico on Friday, bringing the chance for some spotty rain showers in Eddy and Lea counties, along with a temperature cool down for the east. Western New Mexico will be unaffected by this, warming up even more tomorrow.

Saturday will be a mild day across the state, with high temps rebounding for eastern NM. Winds will be strong, gusting up to 45 mph in eastern NM. A Fire Weather Watch is out for the east mountains and east plains, since high fire danger is likely. There may be some light snow showers for the San Juans and Tusas mountains, but accumulation will be less than five inches.