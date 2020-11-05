Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near-record and record warm temps are expected again today, but this is our last day before temperatures start to cool down. Winds will be breezy at times this afternoon in southern NM. Friday will be a few degrees cooler than today, mainly because of thicker cloud cover moving into the state. Winds will shift in from the southwest, getting breezy for Friday afternoon as well.

By Saturday, scattered rain showers will move in, starting during the afternoon, and lasting into Sunday morning. Snow will start in the San Juans by Saturday morning, adding up through Sunday midday. New Mexico’s northern mountains will see snow accumulation Saturday night to Sunday morning