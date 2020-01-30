Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The snow from this morning has moved out of the state completely, and we are looking at dry weather for all of New Mexico through this evening. Temperatures will be seasonal, with the exception of eastern NM, where temps will be cooler than normal. Winds pick up today, gusting to 25 mph, as the next low-pressure system and cold front move towards New Mexico. This system will be quick moving, with snow showers starting in the northern mountains late tonight, and some light snow possible in the central mountains through Friday morning. Light accumulation is possible, but impacts will likely be minor. There may still be some slick spots east of the mountains for the Friday morning commute.

High-pressure returns by Friday afternoon, clearing skies, keeping the state dry all weekend with above-average temperatures.

Top Stories