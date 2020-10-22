Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More near-record and record high temperatures are expected this afternoon. Winds will become gusty by midday through the evening, coming in from the west. Albuquerque and most of western and southern New Mexico will see wind gusts up to around 25 mph, but on the east slopes of the mountains and the east plains/highlands, winds will gust up to 40 mph. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the northeast quadrant of the state, including the Sandia, Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, Tusas, and San Juan Mountains. Be diligent not to participate in any activities that could spark fires.

A cold front will move in early Friday, keeping winds windy for eastern New Mexico through the a.m. commute. Temperatures will be 5-30 degrees cooler by tomorrow afternoon. The coolest weather will be on the east side of the state. Temperatures will rebound to above average for the weekend. Saturday is going to be windy and partly cloudy, but warm. Sunday will be less windy, but cloudier, with a chance for precip. in the northern mountains during the evening.