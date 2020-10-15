Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -A cold front is moving across the state this afternoon, and temps are cool behind it but warm ahead of it. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and evening for southern Colorado, as winds are expected to gust out of the northwest at 30-40 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler today. Dropping 20-30 degrees in eastern New Mexico, and around 5-15 degrees cooler for central and western New Mexico. The cool air will continue to settle into the state through Friday. Tonight will be cold, and freeze warnings are already in effect for southern Colorado for Friday morning’s lows. Friday will be the coolest day of the week across the state with most high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Temps will rebound quick for the weekend, climbing into the 70s, 80s and even 90s.