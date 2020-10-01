Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon is staying breezy with winds at around 10-20 mph. The winds will die down throughout the evening as the cold front stalls out. Temperatures will be cooler in northeast New Mexico this afternoon, behind the front. Highs will only top out in the 60s. The rest of New Mexico will see 70s and 80s. The east side of the state will start warming back up tomorrow as southerly winds return. Friday will be cloudier across the state, the clouds moving north to south throughout the day. Albuquerque will start seeing those clouds by the afternoon and evening. The weekend is looking sunnier and dry, with another front moving in, which will cool eastern New Mexico by Sunday.