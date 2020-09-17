Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A few isolated showers are still moving southwest across Lea and Eddy counties in southeast NM. These are very spotty but will come to an end throughout the afternoon. A few mountain showers possible in the San Juans and Tusas Mountains are possible this evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but very comfortable in the 70s and low 80s. Wildfire haze will be visible in the sky again today and tomorrow, but haze should exit the state more over the weekend.

Tomorrow is going to be a nearly identical day to today, with 70s and 80s and hazy skies. A few isolated showers will be possible in the northern and western mountains during the afternoon.