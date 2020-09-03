Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is going to stay clear and dry across the state today. Temperatures will be hot, in the upper 80s, 90s, and 100s. Near-record temperatures are expected in Roswell. A backdoor cold front will move in from the east today, creating breezy conditions along the front. Winds will be gusty across the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the afternoon, and those winds will spread into central New Mexico by tonight. Albuquerque can expect a strong east canyon gap wind tonight. Peak wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph. Temperatures will cool into the 40s, 50s, and 60s tonight.

Friday temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the southeast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands.