Erica’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Air quality is good this afternoon, and smoke will not be an issue for the middle Rio Grande Valley today. Temperatures will be hot today, climbing back into the 90s and even low 100s for southern New Mexico. Temps will warm up a bit more Friday as high pressure moves over the state. Record high temperatures are possible for the southeast, including Roswell.

Thunderstorms will develop in the northern and west mountains this afternoon, pushing southeast through the evening. There is a better chance for some isolated storms in the northeast highlands and east plains. Driest spots will be the Four Corners and far southern New Mexico. Albuquerque has a slight chance for a few evening showers/storms.

A backdoor cold front will move into northeast New Mexico on Friday, providing more moisture and lift for storms in the northeast highlands. Heavy rain will be possible, along with hail and damaging wind.